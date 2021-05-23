BTS breaks own YouTube 24-hour record with new English song Butter

Hybe Labels/YouTube

Remember when BTS released a video of cartoon butter melting for an entire hour? It turned into a beautiful little butter heart, and it absolutely ruled.

The video, which racked up 12.8 million views in April, was merely a teaser for the Korean megastars' new English single Butter, which dropped Friday. It will come as no surprise to the BTS Army to learn the video for Butter has set a new record for most YouTube views within 24 hours of release. Butter hit 108.2 million views during that time frame, surpassing the group's own 101.1 million view record for Dynamite. As of this writing, Butter's at more than 171 million views.

Want to know how many views it had in its first hour alone? Oh, you know, almost 19 million. About the same as the entire country of Chile watching the video in the first hour. No big deal.

And that's just the start. According to Pop Base, it surpassed 10 million views in just 13 minutes -- a record.

“Butter” by BTS becomes the fastest video in Youtube history to surpass 10 million views, doing so in just 13 minutes.



This record was previously held by their own "Dynamite".

You can view the new video below.

Anyway, how good is it when Suga comes in? Damn. Smooth like butter.