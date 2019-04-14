BTS blows away SNL, and you can watch their performance online

You can usually get a good sense of which Saturday Night Live skits scored high with fans by watching their viewership numbers on YouTube, where the show posts them to its official channel once they air.

This week, the comedy skits, starring host Emma Stone, are likely to come in second to the musical performances by BTS, the first South Korean musical act to perform on the NBC show.

Global sensation BTS performed its new single Boy With Luv, and just 30 minutes after SNL posted the video of the performance, it had been viewed more than 100,000 times on YouTube.

That's nothing though in BTS terms. The band released the official video for Boy With Luv on Friday, and it's already had more than 109 million views. YouTube didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but according to Variety, the video smashed the site's record for most views in the first 24 hours of release. There were also more than 2.5 million comments left on the video.

BTS also performed its 2017 hit Mic Drop, and when SNL posted that video, it, too, piled up the views, topping 73,000 in just 30 minutes.

In previews for the show released earlier, cast member Cecily Strong and Emma Stone freaked out just standing on stage with the band.

The band even was mentioned in a sketch. On Weekend Update, Colin Jost joked that President Donald Trump was "more obsessed with WikiLeaks than this audience is with BTS."