Rare video captures brown snake swallowing python whole

Up Next Millennials aren't going gaga for baby tech -- yet

Two snake catchers sent to a home in a suburb of Queensland, Australia, couldn't jump right in to the job they'd been summoned for. They had to wait for mealtime to be over.

Norman and Sally Hill of N&S Snake Catcher posted photos and video from the call on their Facebook page. When they arrived at the home in Goodna, west of Brisbane, on Sunday, they found a venomous brown snake swallowing a carpet python.

"We've never seen something like this before," Sally Hill told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "It's very rare any snake catcher gets an opportunity to witness something like this."

The Hills thought maybe if they waited long enough, the brown snake would finish its meal and the capture and removal would be simpler.

But when a few hours passed and things hadn't progressed, the team gently guided the brown snake, python still dangling out of its mouth, into a snake-catching bag. Carefully, that is.

"We just put him into the bag," Sally Hill told ABC. "If you disturb them too much they'll regurgitate their meal and it's just a waste."

Brown snakes usually eat smaller prey, such as mice and frogs, but have been known to eat other snakes. And the video helped dispel a repeated belief that brown snakes and pythons won't reside in the same areas -- that thought is "just a myth," the Hills noted on Facebook.

On the N&S Facebook page, a viewer asked if the brown snake got to finish eating.

"We left him in the snake bag to finish off the snake," the snake catchers wrote in reply.