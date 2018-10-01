Broken Pixel phone? Google Repair Center has a fix for you

Google

Cracked screen? Water damage? Camera problem?

If your Pixel phone has a repair issue that's not covered by warranty, the Google Store now has an official place to get it fixed. The mail-in Repair Center is now open.

If your Pixel has a problem you can enter its unique identification number -- known as an IMEI, similar to a car's VIN number -- to get an estimate. Once you get the estimate, Google says you should back up and reset your phone and mail it in. You can use your own packaging or Google's prepaid packaging. Repairs take 7-10 days from the date Google receives your phone.

Now playing: Watch this: The non-XL Pixel 3 may have leaked

Don't want to mail it in? Google officially recommends uBreakiFix and Puls in the US.

The Repair Center currently supports the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. Google is expected to announce the Pixel 3 at an event on October 3.