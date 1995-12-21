Broderbund Reports Healthy Profits

Broderbund Software has reported a healthy increase in profits of 37 percent in its fiscal first quarter.
Strong sales of Broderbund's popular adventure game Myst and Print Shop Deluxe software are in large part responsible for the jump in profits, company officials said.
Broderbund's deal to acquire The Learning Company fell apart recently when rival Softkey International stepped in with what Learning Company officials said was a better deal for investors.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.