Broderbund Reports Healthy Profits

Broderbund says its first fiscal quarter profits are up 37 percent. Strong sales of Myst and The Print Shop Deluxe are responsible for the increase, according to company officials.

    Broderbund's deal to acquire The Learning Company fell apart recently when rival Softkey International stepped in with what Learning Company officials said was a better deal for investors.