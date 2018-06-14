Broadcom said Thursday it's cut about 1,100 employees to reduce costs since completing its $5.5 billion acquisition of network gear maker Brocade in November.
Broadcom said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it may terminate more positions after further evaluation of its resources. During the first quarter, the San Jose, California-based company said it incurred $145 million in restructuring charges, primarily due to employee termination costs.
Brocade specializes in data storage and networking, while Broadcom provides connectivity components, like Wi-Fi chips, to companies like Apple, HTC and LG. The move comes at a time where data centers are increasingly important, thanks to the advent of the internet of things.
Broadcom had 14,000 employees before the merger, while Brocade had about 4,400.
Discuss: Broadcom lays off 1,100 employees after Brocade merger
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.