Broadcasting legend Larry King dies at 87

Ora Media

Larry King has died at the age of 87. His son Chance Armstrong, as well as his production company, Ora Media, confirmed that the talk show host died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Saturday morning. Three weeks ago King was hospitalized with COVID-19, but his official cause of death hasn't been confirmed.

King is best known for his TV interview show Larry King Live, which aired on CNN for more than 25 years. On his long-running program, King interviewed numerous celebrities, athletes, movie stars, politicians and business icons, as well as nonfamous folks. King retired from hosting his TV show in 2010.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," Ora Media said in a statement posted via King's Twitter account.

King had a series of severe health problems over the course of his life, including several heart attacks. He underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 1987, which inspired him to create the Larry King Cardiac Foundation to help those without insurance. In 2017, King was diagnosed with lung cancer but appeared to have beaten it.

In a statement Saturday, CNN President Jeff Zucker spoke of "the scrappy young man from Brooklyn."

"His curiosity about the world propelled his award-winning career in broadcasting," Zucker said, "but it was his generosity of spirit that drew the world to him."

King conducted an estimated 50,000 on-air interviews. His casual approach to interviewing guests made him a sought-after journalist. Celebrities promoting their latest movies, TV shows and books would appear on his show, but so would various world leaders, business tycoons, politicians, activists and others. His show also included thousands of phone calls from viewers watching at home.

Fellow journalists and celebs paid their respects online.

TV journalist Keith Olbermann tweeted, "My friend Larry King has died ... While he was easily caricatured, I've never known anybody who made a bigger deal out of the slightest kindness afforded him."

...Larry called in at ESPN Radio and said he wanted to “thank that kid who does the impression of me.”



During the ‘00 NL playoffs I’m anchoring the pre- and post- at my office at Fox in LA and the phone rings. “OLBERMANN! HELLLO!” He’s doing an impression of me impersonating him — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 23, 2021

CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour tweeted, "Larry King was a giant of broadcasting and a master of the TV celebrity/statesman-woman interview. His name is synonymous with CNN and he was vital to the network's ascent. Everyone wanted to be on Larry King Live. May he Rest in Peace."

Larry King was a giant of broadcasting and a master of the TV celebrity/statesman-woman interview.



His name is synonymous with CNN and he was vital to the network’s ascent. EVERYONE wanted to be on Larry King Live. May he Rest in Peace.https://t.co/XTgeMqjmcg — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) January 23, 2021

Filmmaker Kevin Smith tweeted, "RIP to radio/TV/digital news legend Larry King. It was an honor to watch you do your thing, both on CNN and in person. My Dad always asked me 'Did you see who Larry King talked to last night?' Would've blown his mind to know that, one day, it would be his son. Thanks for that."

RIP to radio/TV/digital news legend @kingsthings. It was an honor to watch you do your thing, both on @CNN and in person. My Dad always asked me “Did you see who Larry King talked to last night?” Would’ve blown his mind to know that, one day, it would be his son. Thanks for that. pic.twitter.com/OTQrEar3c4 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 23, 2021

Others took to social media to celebrate King's long legacy as well.

R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him. 🙏🏿🕊 pic.twitter.com/2BwiN5O2rb — 50cent (@50cent) January 23, 2021

I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King. pic.twitter.com/eQhSYgPqNy — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 23, 2021

Larry King pioneered the live-interview environment we now take for granted — where you weren’t exactly sure the whole chat wouldn’t simply combust. That’s why the fumble with @JerrySeinfeld remains timeless. 🔥



“Larry King Live” (11/01/07)pic.twitter.com/SGcRfjZSMy — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) January 23, 2021

Biased because she’s my favorite, but my all-time fav Larry King moment is when he got Tina Turner to admit she doesn’t love the song “What’s Love Got to Do With It” #LarryKing pic.twitter.com/lvZro5oLYh — Chad Hodge (@chad_hodge) January 23, 2021

Larry was so so so so good to me. He helped me so much in my career. “Larry King, broadcast pioneer and legendary talk show host, dies at 87 - Fox News https://t.co/RikcvmR4Fh — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) January 23, 2021

Rest In Peace #LarryKing the lessons you taught me will be held close to my heart forever! pic.twitter.com/IrBEvoDsGO — Karamo (@Karamo) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a legendary radio and tv pioneer. I always loved doing his tv shows and occasionally he would ask me to guest host while he was on vacation. One with Jack Hanna and animals from the Columbus Zoo remains a favorite. Larry will be missed but he left fond memories. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer. pic.twitter.com/1JsXeeZYEk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021

Rest In Peace Larry. You were the ultimate straight shooter. I’ll never forget this moment. #LarryKing pic.twitter.com/GV6up7XvTO — Rhett McLaughlin (@rhettmc) January 23, 2021