Brittney Griner Freed From Russian Prison in Prisoner Swap

Basketball star Brittney Griner is heading home to the United States as part of a prisoner swap between the US and Russia. The White House announced the swap early Thursday morning.

The swap also saw the release from the US of arms dealer Viktor Bout, nicknamed the "Merchant of Death," who was convicted of supplying weapons to Al-Qaeda and the Taliban and plotting to kill Americans.

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.



She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

Griner was arrested in February at a Russian airport when vape cartridges with traces of hashish oil were allegedly found in her luggage. She was visiting the country during the WNBA offseason to play for a Russian professional team. Her arrest took on even greater significance when, a week after she was detained, Russia invaded Ukraine. In August, Griner was convicted in a Russian court and sentenced to nine years in prison. She started serving her sentence in November.

Earlier this year, the US State Department officially declared Griner "wrongfully detained." Her wife, Cherelle Griner, pictured Thursday at the White House with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, has advocated tirelessly for her wife's release and has called her a "political pawn."

Griner is a star in the WNBA and was the 2021 league leader in points scored, minutes played, field goals made and field goal percentage for players with over 40 attempts. She missed the entirety of the 2022 season. It's common for WNBA players to play abroad in the offseason to supplement their salaries.