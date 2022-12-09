Brittney Griner Back in the US After Prisoner Swap

Basketball star Brittney Griner has returned to the United States after a prisoner swap between the US and Russia. Griner landed at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, early Friday morning.

Her return followed the White House's announcement of the prisoner swap on Thursday morning. A video, apparently from the plane that flew her out of Russia, showed Griner smiling but unsure of what was happening.

Brittney Griner says she’s happy to be released in footage from plane: pic.twitter.com/UXvFDRUXnX — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2022

The swap also saw the release from the US of arms dealer Viktor Bout, nicknamed the "Merchant of Death," who was convicted of supplying weapons to Al-Qaeda and the Taliban and plotting to kill Americans.

Griner was arrested in February at a Russian airport when vape cartridges with traces of cannabis oil were allegedly found in her luggage. She was visiting the country during the WNBA offseason to play for a Russian professional team. Her arrest took on even greater significance when, a week after she was detained, Russia invaded Ukraine. In August, Griner was convicted in a Russian court and sentenced to nine years in prison. She started serving her sentence in November.

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.



She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

Earlier this year, the US State Department declared Griner "wrongfully detained." Her wife, Cherelle Griner, pictured Thursday at the White House with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, has advocated for her wife's release and has called her a "political pawn."

Griner is a star in the WNBA and was the 2021 league leader in points scored, minutes played, field goals made and field goal percentage for players with over 40 attempts. She missed the entirety of the 2022 season. It's common for WNBA players to play abroad in the offseason to supplement their salaries.

Griner's release has also focused attention on Paul Whelan, who remains detained in Russia. In his remarks about Griner's release, Biden said, "While we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul's release, we are not giving up."

Whelan's brother, Paul Whelan, said that word of Griner's release was "great news" before expressing concern about how negotiations over his brother's release seem to have reached an impasse.