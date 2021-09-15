Britney Spears deletes Instagram account, says she'll be back

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Try to view Britney Spears' Instagram account and you'll find the standard, "Sorry, this page isn't available" message. The singer is still active on another social media platform, though, saying on Twitter that she's taking a break and will be back soon.

"Don't worry folks ... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement," Spears wrote on Wednesday. "I'll be back soon."

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

A representative for Spears didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spears was an active poster of both photos and videos on Instagram, often with lengthy captions and comments. She didn't say in her tweet why she removed her account as opposed to simply not posting there for a while and leaving the previously posted photos and videos up. She also didn't note if she'll continue to tweet, or how long her Instagram break will last.

Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari became engaged on Sunday and Spears shared a photo of the four-carat diamond ring to Instagram before deleting her account. Asghari's Instagram account is still up, and he shared a photo of the ring on Spears' finger.

Spears' Instagram account has been where she's reacted to many of the recent events involving her conservatorship. Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has been overseeing her financial life since 2008, even though the singer is a 39-year-old multimillionaire mom of two sons.

Spears' new lawyer filed a petition recently to have Jamie Spears removed from the conservatorship, and in a surprising move, Jamie Spears himself filed a petition encouraging the court to make that happen.