Britney Spears addressed a Los Angeles court on Wednesday about her conservatorship case, which made global headlines following the February release of documentary The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, currently streaming on Hulu.

The singer, 39 and a mother of two, painted a bleak picture of her life since her father, Jamie Spears, was appointed her conservator in 2008.

"I've told the world I'm happy and OK," Britney Spears said on Wednesday. But that cheery public image was a lie, she added. "I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep ... I'm so angry it's insane."

The singer said she'd like to end the conservatorship without first undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, though CNN reports that she has yet to ask her attorney to file that request. Spears said the idea of being required to have another psychiatric exam scares her, and that she doesn't trust the people in charge of her life.

"It's not OK to force me to do anything I don't want to do," she said. "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don't feel like I can live a full life."

"Basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," Spears said. "I deserve to have a life. I've worked my whole life, I deserve to have a two to three year break and just do what I want to do."

Spears also said she wished she could "stay on the phone with (the court) forever," because when she got off the phone, she would feel bullied, left out and alone, and would hear only "no," presumably from those involved in her conservatorship.

Spears also said that the control of her life went well beyond her finances. She said she has an IUD birth control device, and can't get permission to have a doctor remove it, and that her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, isn't even able to drive her places.

Spears speaks

On Thursday, the day after the hearing, Spears posted a lengthy note on Instagram. It accompanied a quote about the importance of fairy tales.

Spears said her own mother always pretended her life was perfect for the sake of her children, and that she herself wanted to apologize for pretending her own life was good when it wasn't.

"I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me," she said. "Believe it or not, pretending that I'm OK has actually helped."

More than 870,000 people liked the post in just six hours.

Lawyer woes

Also on Thursday, a New York Times story focused a spotlight on Spears' attorney, Samuel Ingham III, questioning whether he had done enough to educate her about what she could and could not do under the conservatorship.

"I didn't know I could petition the conservatorship to be ended," Spears said during the hearing. "I'm sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn't know that." She also said she wanted to hire her own attorney. Ingham was appointed to represent her in 2008. He did not respond to the paper's request for comment, but the the article points out "the inherent conflicts that exist in a conservatorship system in which Ms. Spears has been forced to pay a lawyer she did not choose for herself."

Judge says no

Despite Britney Spears' impassioned plea, a judge has confirmed that Jamie Spears' role as co-conservator will remain in place.

In response to a petition filed by Ingham in 2020, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny declined to remove James Spears as conservator, and re-confirmed this decision in further documentation as recently as June 30.

According to the court documents cited by TMZ and Variety, a request to suspend James Spears upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company was "denied without prejudice."

The documentary series

Though Spears' conservatorship began back in 2008, public attention was stirred up earlier this year when a Spears-focused episode of the documentary series The New York Times Presents came out on Feb. 5.

The hour-plus show, Framing Britney Spears, has "generally favorable" reviews on CNET sister site Metacritic. Chicago Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper calls it "a thought-provoking retrospective on Spears' life and career, up to and including the conservatorship battle as Spears continues to fight her father in court."

The filmmakers contacted Spears and her family for interviews, the show's credits reveal, but none ended up in the film. However, friends, supporters, former employees and reporters all speak on camera about Spears' life, career and the campaign to end or adjust her conservatorship.

The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears is available on FX and FX on Hulu. You can watch it on streaming service Hulu, on the FX cable channel, or on FX's website as long as you pay for a cable subscription that includes FX, or subscribe to a streaming bundle that includes the channel.

The official FX YouTube channel has also been exceptionally free with clips from the show, if you don't mind getting highlights in two-minute video blocks.

Changes for Jamie Spears

The documentary shone a brighter public spotlight on the struggle over Spears' money and who controls it.

On Feb. 11, Jamie Spears lost his bid to keep control of delegating his daughter's investments, NBC News reports. That doesn't mean he's out of the picture entirely. But it did mean he'll need to work with the financial firm Bessemer Trust, which was given co-conservator powers in 2020.

#FreeBritney and the conservatorship

Back in 2008, a California court put Spears under a conservatorship, meaning Jamie Spears then had complete control over her assets and business affairs.

Lawyer Andrew Wallet resigned from a co-conservator role in 2019, leaving Spears the lone conservator until a court appointed the Bessemer Trust to work along with him.

Some fans support a movement they dub #FreeBritney, hoping social media pressure will convince the courts to release the now-39-year-old singer from the legal arrangement. Back in August of 2020, the singer herself called the conservatorship "voluntary" in court documents, but also said at the time that she was "strongly opposed" to her father continuing as the sole conservator -- a position that was acknowledged when the trust was brought in as a co-conservator.

In November, Spears' court-appointed lawyer said she won't perform again as long as her father remains in the conservatorship role, The New York Times reported. "My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father," the lawyer said.

Spears herself has warned that other people don't know the whole story. "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens," she tweeted back in February.

Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives 🌹🌸🌷🌼!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens 📷✨ !!!! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 9, 2021

If you've somehow managed to get to 2021 without ever hearing of Britney Spears, here's the briefest of rundowns. Spears was just 11 in 1992 when she was cast on The Mickey Mouse Club. Her debut album, 1999's ...Baby One More Time, sold more than 25 million copies worldwide, and is one of the best-selling albums of all time. She's won a Grammy Award, six MTV Video Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. There's no question she's one of the best-selling, best-earning and most-searched stars of all time.

But her personal life has often outshone her career successes. She wed childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004 and that marriage was annulled after just 55 hours. She later starred in a reality show, Britney and Kevin: Chaotic, with eventual husband Kevin Federline -- whose girlfriend was still pregnant with his child when he started dating Spears. Spears and Federline had two sons of their own, and she later lost custody of both of them, with the couple's various parental battles always making news.

Her mental health and other struggles became excruciatingly public: In 2007, Spears shaved her head, reportedly saying she was "tired of people touching me." But public sympathy often seemed to favor Spears, who came off as a troubled young woman who found fame and fortune too early and was understandably unable to cope with it.

Netflix documentary on the way

Hulu may've been first, but the streaming service isn't alone covering Britney Spears. According to Bloomberg.com, filmmaker Erin Lee Carr is also directing a nonfiction film about Spears, this time for Netflix. Few details were available, and there's no release date yet. Carr directed Mommy Dead and Dearest, about the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard, for HBO in 2017, as well as the Netflix 2020 limited series How to Fix a Drug Scandal.