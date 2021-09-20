Britney Spears back on Instagram after world's shortest social media break

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Britney's back. Just last week, Britney Spears' Instagram account disappeared, and the singer said on Twitter she was taking a social media break. That was one short break. Spears posted two new Instagram posts on Monday, noting in one that "I couldn't stay away from the gram too long so I'm back already."

In the first post, Spears shared the same image of herself twice, one in color, and once in black and white. She said she was wearing clip-in hair extensions for the photo, and that it was taken on a weekend getaway to Palm Springs, where she celebrated her engagement to Sam Asghari.

After that, Spears posted a video of herself dancing, with the caption, "This was shot in July!!!! Remember Bad Guy???? Well this is part 3 .... no ... not same dance!!! Different moves."

Bad Guy is the 2019 hit song by Billie Eilish. Spears posted a video of herself dancing to it in 2019, then the second part in July 2021, and now this video.

Last Wednesday, when Spears' Instagram account suddenly vanished, she tweeted that the change was temporary -- and Monday's reinstatement proves it.

"Don't worry folks ... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement," Spears wrote on Wednesday. "I'll be back soon."

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

A representative for Spears didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spears is an active poster of both photos and videos on Instagram, often with lengthy captions and comments. She didn't say in her tweet why she briefly removed her account as opposed to simply not posting there for a while.

Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari became engaged on Sept. 12 and Spears shared a photo of the four-carat diamond ring to Instagram before deleting her account. Asghari shared a photo of the ring on Spears' finger to his own Instagram account.

Spears has reacted on Instagram to many of the recent events involving her conservatorship. Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has been overseeing her financial life since 2008, even though the singer is a 39-year-old multimillionaire mom of two sons.

Spears' new lawyer filed a petition recently to have Jamie Spears removed from the conservatorship, and in a surprising move, Jamie Spears himself filed a petition encouraging the court to make that happen.