Britney Spears' attorney files to remove her dad, Jamie Spears, as conservator

Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images

There may be a big change coming in Britney Spears' conservatorship case. Her new attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, filed a petition on Monday to have the singer's father, Jamie Spears, removed from her controversial arrangement, The New York Times reported. Representatives for Rosengart and Jamie Spears didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rosengart requested that Jason Rubin, a California certified public accountant, be named conservatory of Spears' multi-million-dollar estate.

He also stated that "Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination," the Times report said.

As recently as July 1, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the singer's father would remain in his role.

Although Spears is a 39-year-old mother of two, the internationally famous pop star hasn't been allowed to handle her own finances since her father was appointed her conservator back in 2008. He had also largely controlled his daughter's personal and medical care, the Times notes, until Jodi Montgomery took over on a temporary basis in 2019.

Spears herself emotionally requested the removal of her father from the arrangement when she spoke out in court in June, calling the conservatorship "abusive" and saying it was doing her more harm than good. She also said she didn't know she could petition to end the conservatorship, that she was forbidden from having her IUD birth control removed, and that her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, isn't allowed to drive her places.

Though Spears' conservatorship began back in 2008, public attention was stirred up earlier this year when a Spears-focused episode of the documentary series The New York Times Presents came out on Feb. 5.