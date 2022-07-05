British Army's YouTube, Twitter Accounts Hacked, Used to Promote NFTs

The British Army is investigating a breach of its YouTube and Twitter accounts. Hackers posted YouTube videos on cryptocurrency using images of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and retweeted posts discussing NFTs on Twitter, BBC News reported Monday.

It's unclear at this time who was behind the breach, but both account names were changed and the Twitter profile picture at one point featured a cartoon drawing of an ape, the BBC noted.

The British Army and the UK's Ministry of Defence both acknowledged the breach and said that the issue has been resolved.

"The breach of the Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts that occurred earlier today has been resolved and an investigation is underway," the Ministry of Defence said. "The Army takes information security extremely seriously and until their investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further."