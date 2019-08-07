British Airways passengers should prepare themselves for major delays today

Kent German/CNET

British Airways travelers found themselves waiting at UK airports for hours early Wednesday, due to problems with its online check-ins, flight departure systems and app. The airline is using its "back-up manual systems" to keep flights operating.

Nearly 100 flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick have been canceled, and 200 have been delayed, according to ITV. Flights from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin have suffered similar problems, the Guardian and the Irish Times noted.

Long lines formed at airports across the UK, However, the problem isn't global and hasn't impacted flights at every airport, the BBC reported.

Major computer failure with British Airways at Gatwick this morning. This is the queue for the queue at check in. Currently stuck on ground cos pilot can't get data. Set off early if you have a flight pic.twitter.com/hL37TGRJ70 — David Hewson (@david_hewson) August 7, 2019

BA apologized to customers in its statement.

"We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in a number of cancellations and delays today," it wrote in an email. "A number of flights continue to operate but we are advising customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information before coming to the airport, and to leave additional time."

People on short-haul flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports due to travel on Wednesday are getting the chance to rebook their journey from Aug. 8 to 13, the airline said, while people whose flights are canceled can get a refund or rebook.

The airline had similar problems in May 2017, when a massive IT failure forced it to cancel all flights out of Heathrow and Gatwick airports. Last month, it was hit with a major fine over a 2018 data breach that impacted 500,000 people.

First published at 3 a.m. PT.

Updated at 3:45 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.