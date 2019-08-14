British Airways adds another first-class perk: virtual reality

Nick Morrish/British Airways

Some British Airways passengers will have a new way to pass the time. Through the end of the year, passengers flying in first class from London's Heathrow airport to New York's JFK airport may get to try out virtual reality headsets, British Airways said Wednesday.

Using the headsets, which are made by SkyLights, passengers on those flights can watch "films, documentaries and travel programs in 2D, 3D or 360-degree formats."

"Virtual reality has the power to revolutionize in-flight entertainment," Sajida Ismail, head of in-flight product for British Airways, said in a statement.