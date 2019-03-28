Britain's Huawei watchdog warns of products' security risks

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A British watchdog monitoring Huawei products warned of security flaws in its networking equipment and suggested they'll be difficult to fix.

The Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre (HCSEC) Oversight Board report, released Thursday, noted that the scandal-scarred Chinese telecom's approach to software development brought "significantly increased risk to UK operators."

The government-led group also highlighted that "it will be difficult to appropriately risk-manage future products," but didn't suggest that Huawei be excluded from Britain's 5G rollout.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.