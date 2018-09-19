Bring on more Walking Dead: AMC hints at movies and a new TV series

Enlarge Image AMC

In true zombie fashion, the popular apocalypse series The Walking Dead may continue to live on in movies and more TV for another decade.

AMC recently suggested the network has plans to produce movies and new TV shows based on the comics by Robert Kirkman that inspired the popular horror TV series.

AMC Chief Executive Officer Josh Sapan told an investor conference call last week that the network is considering a long, extensive future for The Walking Dead.

"We have a plan that goes well into the future," Sapan said on the Sept. 12 conference call, according to Bloomberg News on Wednesday.

"The Walking Dead is a universe...and we have a plan to manage over the next decade, plus," Sapan told investors. "That plan is a careful plan to respect the world of the fans of that world."

Former Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple was announced in January as chief content officer for The Walking Dead and its prequel Fear the Walking Dead, and will mostly likely be overseeing development of different projects as part of the possible 10-year plan.

AMC did not respond to a request for comment.

Currently, AMC is about to launch The Walking Dead's ninth season in October with big story changes and new showrunner Angela Kang.

Actor Andrew Lincoln, who plays the show's main character Rick Grimes, confirmed during the Comic-Con 2018 panel in July that he'll be leaving the hit horror series during this season.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns Oct. 7 on AMC.