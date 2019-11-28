Rick Broida/CNET

Black Friday arrives, well, Friday, but there are already plenty of great deals right this minute. We've selected a wide range of devices you can grab for under $30 -- no need to wait. And not everything here is $29.99, either: Check out the just-added wireless speaker for $9.59, for example, and the Mission: Impossible box set for $19.98. If you're looking for a stocking stuffer or late-days-of-Chanukah gift, sub-$30 is great little niche to explore.

We've done our best to confirm the prices listed below, but changes happen quickly this time of year. We'll update those prices and bring in new offers as soon as they become available. In the meantime, check out our master list of the Black Friday sales happening now.

Walmart Sorry, Bond and Bourne: Pound for pound, there's no action-movie series that delivers the goods like Mission: Impossible. This set includes all six titles in both Blu-ray and digital formats. It normally sells for anywhere from $48-$60. The bundle is also available at Amazon for the same price.

Best Buy It's identical in almost every way to the legendary Instant Pot, just priced considerably lower. And if you're not sure about Insignia, Best Buy's "house brand," look no further than the 4.7-star average rating on this thing from nearly 2,000 buyers.

ZoeeTree ZoeeTree? Sure, okay. This throwback black brick of a speaker also plays FM radio (though using that feature is kind of a hassle). It has solid ratings and a price tag that's just impossible to beat. Use promo code 53YJPEPJ to get that price.

Homgeek Turn cold milk into hot, frothy, latte-ready milk with this magical metal pitcher. Sold by Regisbelle, it drops to this exclusive price when you apply promo code F9ITDAIJ. I recently tested the Homgeek frother alongside a Nespresso one that, while a bit more compact, costs $100. Result: The Homgeek worked just as well.

Sony/Marvel Last year's hottest PS4 game originally sold for $60 -- and that was without extra content. Right now, you can get the GOTY Edition (which includes lots of extra goodies) for this all-time-low price. It's a must-have for PS4 owners. Shipping is free if you order from Best Buy, but if you'd rather grab it in-store, Walmart has the game for the same price. Read our Marvel's Spider-Man review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Spend just $10 more for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (usually $50). See our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

David Carnoy/CNET They're back: Best Buy again has the JLabs JBuds Air on sale for $30. They normally retail for $50. JLabs makes a lot of true wireless earphones and this is its most affordable -- and frankly, the only one I'd buy. It's a decent set of true wireless earbuds that's a relative bargain at $30.

David Carnoy/CNET We saw this deal last year but it's still a good one: Sony's micro Bluetooth speaker, the SRS-XB01, is on sale for $15 at Best Buy. Read our Sony SRS-XB01 review.

EarFun EarFun makes one of my favorite AirPods alternatives, and while I haven't yet had the chance to test this speaker, it sounds great on paper: Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.0, support for dual-speaker pairing, 24-hour battery life and USB-C charging. Use promo code EARFUN10 to get this exclusive deal.

Sarah Tew/CNET Updated for 2019 with more storage and a faster processor, the Fire 7 remains an incredible buy at its regular $50 price. So for $30? Yeah, there's honestly no better choice for anyone looking to read, watch videos, play games and all that. It's an especially good pick for kids. Read our Fire 7 2019 review.

Amazon If you're a newcomer to Amazon's music-streaming service, it's hard to beat a buck for four full months of service. After that, you'll pay the regular rate of $9.99 per month, though you can cancel if you like, without penalty.

Roku Has there ever been a cheaper Roku streamer? Not to our recollection. The Walmart-exclusive comes with an HDMI cable and three-month subscriptions to both Hulu and Pandora. Take note, however, that the SE doesn't do 4K video. If that's important to you, consider the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which will be on sale for $25.

Amazon Amazon Echo Dot deals are about as routine as the tides, but this one is about as good as they get. The common sale price is $30; occasionally it might dip to $25. So $22 is notable. It's the third-gen Dot (but not the slightly modified new one with the clock), great for flinging Alexa commands in just about any room, decent for playing tunes. Read our Echo Dot review.

Assuming you're not already vested in the Echo ecosystem of smart speakers, the Home Mini is a no-brainer buy at $25. Granted, there's a newer model (the Nest Mini) that's even better, but that'll run you $49. The Home Mini still sounds very good for its size and offers a wealth of Google Assistant-powered features. It's even better if you pair two together. The link below will take you to Walmart, but the Home Mini is also on sale for $25 at Best Buy, Target and several other stores. This product will drop to $19 starting 9 p.m. PT Wed., Nov. 27 at Walmart. Read our Google Home Mini review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Clip 3 is an insanely popular speaker, as evidenced by the 4.7-star average rating from over 1,300 buyers. It's also a favorite of CNET's David Carnoy, who praised its very good sound, fully waterproof design and integrated carabiner. This deal will be available on Thurs., Nov. 28. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.

Have you found any other great Black Friday deals for under $30 that are worth sharing? Tell us about them in the comments!

