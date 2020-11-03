Sure, relaxing under the stars is nice, but sometimes a bit more action is desired. Or if not action, comedy. Different kinds of stars, if you will. It's easy to transform your backyard into an outdoor home theater for your friends -- it can be a great substitute for visiting an actual indoor theater on nights that are dry and warm enough in the fall, but it does require some gear.

The good news is that you may already have some of the key components, and you can probably repurpose others from other spots around the house house. Check out the list below for some ideas and product recommendations to get the best picture and sound quality for a backyard movie night. Just don't forget the snacks!

Bright projector Epson Home Cinema 2150 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET For the biggest movies you're going to need a projector. Any projector will work, but the brighter it is, the easier it will be to see the picture. Brightness also determines how large an image a projector can create. As far as our picks for home projectors, I like the Epson Home Cinema 2150 for this. It's bright and has a long throw distance for a small projector, meaning you can position it farther from the screen. This might make placement easier for you. Although this model is currently out of stock at Amazon, you can get a refurbished version or you may be able to find it elsewhere. Epson Home Cinema 2150 review.

Another Epson, the EF-100, is even smaller, and has a streaming stick built in.

The Viewsonic M2 isn't as bright as either of those options, but can run on a USB battery pack, so you don't need to be near an outlet. See our list of best projectors for other options.

Assuming you don't have an outdoor TV already, you could bring your indoor TV outside. Keep in mind, however, that TVs are very delicate. One wrong twist and you can crack the screen. Even small TVs should be carried by two people. Treat it like you're carrying a thin, expensive, sheet of glass. Technically, that's exactly what it is.

David Carnoy/CNET Projector speakers are not loud. Worse, they're often competing with the projector's own fan noise. So if you're sitting close enough to hear the speakers, you're trying to hear them through the whoosh of the fans. A Bluetooth speaker can connect to some projectors or streaming sticks. The better and larger ones should be plenty audible. More importantly, you can sit farther from the projector and place the speaker closer to where you're sitting. We like the UE Hyperboom. It's big, heavy and not cheap, but if your screen is 10 feet wide you should have some big sound to go with it. It's loud, but just as important, it has an analog 3.5mm input, so you don't have to worry about lip-sync issues by going via Bluetooth. Read the UE Hyperboom review.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E If you're using a traditional projector, you're going to have to run electrical power. Since you're running power anyway, why not just connect an actual speaker? A good soundbar will be significantly louder than a Bluetooth speaker, and probably sound a lot better too. We like this inexpensive Vizio, which is "the best budget soundbar we've ever heard, period." Part of its secret is the subwoofer, which can pack a real punch, even in your backyard. This model is currently out of stock at Walmart, but you may be able to find it elsewhere. Read our Vizio SB3621N-E8 review.

Don't forget that you'll need a cable to connect it to the projector. Nearly all projectors have an analog audio output, which can connect to the Vizio. Some have HDMI, so you'll need an HDMI cable from the soundbar to the projector.

Outdoor screen



This is a tough one, as outdoor screens are selling out incredibly fast right now for fairly obvious reasons (…Gestures at everything…). A few tips while you're looking. Rigid frame screens are more expensive and a little harder to assemble, but are more resilient against wind and typically have smoother screens. Inflatable screens need to be secured to the ground, and any wind is going to set them rocking. However, they tend to be easier to set up. Keep in mind that their fans run constantly, so in a smaller or enclosed yard, this can be annoying.

There are also infinite DIY options; basically anything fairly reflective and lacking color will work. The top of my head comes to mind. It's worth noting that you'll be able to see any texture in the screen's surface, so a garage door isn't ideal because you'll see any design, seams or imperfections.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The easiest way to get something to watch on your outdoor projector is via a streaming stick. Most modern projectors have a USB connection so you can connect a streaming stick without running an additional power cord. We like the Roku Streaming Stick Plus for its ease of use and wide range of content options: "With its simple design and focus on features you'll actually use, Roku's most affordable 4K HDR streamer is one you should get." Check out the best streaming devices of 2020.

You can read more in our guide to the best streaming sticks.

This assumes your home's Wi-Fi is strong enough to reach into your yard. If it's not, we've got some ways to fix that, below.

Ry Crist/CNET Depending where and how strong your Wi-Fi router is, you may not have enough signal to stream anything in your yard. You might be able to fix that: Check out the Wi-Fi tips in our article on how to improve internet speeds for Netflix, Hulu and more. If none of those options works, consider a Wi-Fi extender. These connect to your main Wi-Fi, then broadcast essentially "more" Wi-Fi from a different point in your house. We like the TP-Link RE220 (aka the AC750). As Ry Crist said in his review, "Nothing else I tested was able to match [the RE220's] level of performance, which makes the RE220 a steal at $30." Read more about improving your home's Wi-Fi.

Or just tether your phone



Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Another option that might work is to turn your phone into a Wi-Fi hotspot. This uses a cellular signal for internet, and then broadcasts a little Wi-Fi bubble near the phone. Streaming a movie chews through data, though, so make sure you've got plenty or are on an unlimited plan.

Most modern phones have a feature that lets you create a hotspot. Once it's active, you just connect the streaming stick or projector to it just like it's "normal" Wi-Fi. This guide is for connecting your iPad to your phone, but will work for connecting any device.

Keep in mind, too, that running a hotspot typically drains your battery fairly quickly, so you should also consider a USB battery pack, or plug it in via an extension cord.

Blu-ray player



Sarah Tew/CNET

If your Wi-Fi isn't strong enough to reach your makeshift theater, and you don't want to burn through all your mobile data, Blu-ray players are very inexpensive and should have your viewing needs covered. You still have some discs, right?

For the most part we recommend getting a 4K Blu-ray player at this point. They're only a little more expensive and 4K discs are the best way to take advantage of your 4K TV. Not that the projector we're recommending here is 4K. One on our list of best home theater projectors is only 720p! But I'm assuming you'll be using this for indoor movie nights as well. The Sony UBP-X700 shown here is our pick for best 4K Blu-ray player.

Alternately, you could get a PlayStation or an Xbox for some outdoor gaming on a huge screen. The PlayStation doesn't play 4K Blu-rays, however.

Extension cord

Having one of these is important for any high-performance outdoor theater. The outdoor ones are far more rugged, so they should survive being stepped on no problem. I like the ones with three outlets at the end. It's better to have too many than too few. Connecting this to a grounded or GFCI outlet is probably wise as well.

Alternately, you could connect a power strip with a fuse in it, but these aren't designed for use outside, so proceed at your own risk

Hammock

Hammocks Rada

Lastly, the thing that has kept me sane through quarantine. Don't underestimate the relaxing powers of a good hammock. You could get one from Hammock Hut, Hammocks-R-Us, Put-Your-Butt-There, really any will do. I've had one of these airy models for years and it has held up surprisingly well.

The only problem with watching a movie in one is that you'll be asleep halfway through the second act. Nothing wrong with that.

