Brie Larson tweets perfect reaction to Captain Marvel's debut in Fortnite

Thanks to Epic's latest Fortnite update, you can now play as Captain Marvel, Black Panther and Taskmaster. But imagine being the actor who brought one of those Marvel heroes to life. Brie Larson is in that very position and shared her reaction to playing as Captain Marvel in the game.

"Standing with superhero royalty," Larson tweeted, along with a picture of the Marvel characters on the sweet custom-skinned Nintendo Switch she uses.

Standing with superhero royalty. pic.twitter.com/65FIvt0xvH — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 22, 2020

Fans let Larson know the Captain Marvel character had become available and that she should check it out. Her reaction is pretty much perfect: A tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther.

If you've been following along with Larson's newish YouTube channel, you'll be well aware of her love of gaming, particularly Animal Crossing: New Horizons, during lockdown. She's also an ambassador for the game and a longtime Nintendo fan.

But she's also clearly getting into Fortnite. "I've also now got Fortnite into the fold and so then for my more competitive friends and family members, that's become a huge source of connectivity and entertainment. I've been quite addicted to that game as well now," Larson told Elle in November.

You can nab the three new Marvel skins in the Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack.