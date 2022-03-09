Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer: Lord Anthony's Search For Love Gets Complicated

Netflix

With a gathering involving sparkling gowns, jewels and dancing, we're whisked back into the world of Bridgerton. In an official trailer for season 2 of the popular Netflix series, Violet Bridgerton boldly lets all the ladies at the fancy soirée know that her son, Anthony, is available.

Bridgerton's second season lands on Netflix on March 25. It follows Lord Anthony's search for a suitable wife, and things are clearly going to get complicated. The trailer introduces newcomers Kate and Edwina Sharma, two sisters who arrive from India. Anthony begins to court Edwina, but when Kate finds out his actions may not be motivated by love, she steps in to stop him. However, the pair's "verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides," Netflix says.

The new trailer, released Wednesday, offers a peek at the connection between Kate and Anthony.

Also in the trailer, Queen Charlotte announces a plan to "entrap the scribbler," Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton, set in London in the early 1800s, adapts the popular romance novels by Julia Quinn. Before Squid Game's first season overtook it in October, season 1 of Bridgerton was the most watched show on Netflix.