Matthew Horwood / Getty Images

Brexit is a source of continuing tension and conflict that extends beyond Britain's borders. Problems now have arisen from a government app designed to help European Union nationals residing in Britain apply to stay in the country. But the app is only available for Android and not iPhone, The Financial Times reported Monday.

EU nationals living in the UK can apply for "settled status" through the EU Settlement Scheme, which would allow them to remain. The application process requires scanning documents as proof of identity. The instructions direct users to the EU Exit: ID Document Check app for Android. If you don't have an Android device, the instructions say you can "use someone else's Android phone," visit one of the organization offices in person (where you might have to pay a fee) or send your documents by post.

The government site says the ID Document Check app for iPhone will be available by the end of 2019, but the Home Office, Britain's ministerial department for immigration, told The Financial Times that the deadline to apply for settlement status is Dec. 31.

If there's no Brexit deal by Oct. 31, the British government reportedly said that it would end freedom of movement for EU nationals immediately.

