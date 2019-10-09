Nespresso

There's a reason we typically go to a coffee shop when we're in the mood for espresso: The machine that makes it is big, loud, expensive and kinda scary. Thankfully, there's a consumer-friendly machine that's compact, not as loud and not the least bit scary. It's the Nespresso Vertuo, and although it can be fairly expensive, there's a killer deal right now.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Bloomingdale's has the Nespresso Vertuo with Aeroccino Milk Frother for $99.99 when you add it to your cart. (You'll see that price at checkout; it's $124.99 until then.) This bundle normally sells for $250; Amazon's current price is $168 (with other colors priced higher still). Pro tip: Save an extra 6% when you leverage cash-back service Rakuten. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The Nespresso Vertuo makes regular coffee and espresso; it automatically detects what kind of pod you've inserted and brews accordingly. I've owned one for a couple years, and I absolutely love it -- with one reservation: The pods are pricey (about $1 each on average), and there are no third-party options for this particular machine. Maybe that's why it didn't make CNET's list of the best coffee makers -- but I'm here to tell you, it should have.

The milk frother (normally $99 all by itself) is an especially great addition, as it can heat the milk while it, er, froths it. Mrs. Cheapskate recently tried it with oat milk, and, OMG, you haven't lived until you've tried an oat-milk latte.

OK, I hear you: These pod-based coffee makers are terrible for the environment. Thankfully, Nespresso offers free recycling for your pods, which are collected in a side bin after brewing. Every time that bin fills up, dump the used pods into Nespresso's postage-prepaid recycling bag. The only catch is that to get one of those bags, you have to order some pods directly from Nespresso. (Which isn't a big deal, because although they're available from Amazon, they're no cheaper.)

I first spotted this deal late yesterday, so I'm not sure how long it will continue. If you love coffee or you're gift-shopping for someone who does, this is absolutely worth getting.

Bonus deal: Get the UE Blast portable Alexa-enabled Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speaker for $65

Remember the Amazon Echo Tap? It was the first portable speaker to feature the company's now-legendary voice assistant. Of course, third-party speaker makers wasted no time in crafting their own versions -- many of which were vastly superior.

Take the Ultimate Ears Blast, which debuted in late 2017 for a decidedly steep $230. Nowadays it sells for less ($179 direct from UE), but not this much less: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Dell has the UE Blast Portable Wireless Speaker for $64.99. That's for the graphite color only. The best price I've seen elsewhere was the same, but for a used one. This is new.

I don't know much about the Blast save for the key, notable features: It's a 360-degree speaker that's IP67-rated, meaning it's fully waterproof. It can pair to your phone or tablet via Bluetooth or to your network via Wi-Fi. Battery life is rated at 12 hours.

You can find out more in David Carnoy's UE Blast review, which dubbed this "the best-sounding portable Alexa-enabled speaker." It's a little out of date, though, because multiple speakers can now be linked, and Spotify is now supported via Alexa.

I've seen plenty of portable Bluetooth speakers around this price, but almost none that support Wi-Fi. This is a seriously good deal.

