Nespresso

There's a reason we typically go to a coffee shop when we're in the mood for espresso: The machine that makes it is big, loud, expensive and kinda scary. Thankfully, there's a consumer-friendly machine that's compact, not as loud and not the least bit scary. It's the Nespresso Vertuo, and although it can be fairly expensive, there's a great deal right now.

Today only, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Nespresso Vertuo with 30 coffee capsules for $99.99. Normally the Vertuo sells for $199 all by itself (though it's currently on sale from Nespresso proper for $139). The last time I shared this deal, Bloomingdale's was offering the machine with a milk frother -- but no coffee -- for the same price.

The Nespresso Vertuo makes regular coffee and espresso; it automatically detects what kind of pod you've inserted and brews accordingly. I've owned one for a couple years, and I absolutely love it -- with one reservation: The pods are pricey (about $1 each on average), and there are no third-party options for this particular machine. Maybe that's why it didn't make CNET's list of the best coffee makers -- but I'm here to tell you, it should have.

OK, I know: These pod-based coffee makers are terrible for the environment. Thankfully, Nespresso offers free recycling for your pods, which are collected in a side bin after brewing. Every time that bin fills up, dump the used pods into Nespresso's postage-prepaid recycling bag. The only catch is that to get one of those bags, you have to order some pods directly from Nespresso. (Which isn't a big deal, because although they're also available from Amazon, they're no cheaper.)

As noted by a few crafty readers, you can also save some money and waste by getting a Nespresso-pod refill kit, like this one for $12.49. That allows you to use your own coffee.

Your thoughts?

Note: Originally published last month. Updated to reflect new sale prices and/or availability. Removed expired bonus deals.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.