Breaking Bad sequel El Camino gets a brand new trailer

AMC

El Camino, the movie length Breaking Bad sequel headed to Netflix, has a brand new trailer.

You should watch it.

El Camino will focus on Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul. In the original show, Bryan Cranston starred as Walter White, a chemistry teacher turned meth cook, and Aaron Paul played Pinkman, his former student turned partner.

El Camino looks set to be something of an escape movie, where Pinkman flees from "his captors, the law and his past" in the wake of the series finale. The movie will be written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of the original show.