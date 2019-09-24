Breaking Bad sequel El Camino gets another chilling trailer

AMC

Following on from Sunday's teaser for El Camino, star Aaron Paul tweeted a longer trailer for the Netflix movie-length Breaking Bad sequel early Tuesday.

Written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, El Camino will follow Jesse Pinkman (Paul) as he flees his captors in the wake of the series finale. The show, which ran from 2008 to 2013, focused Bryan Cranston's Walter White, a chemistry teacher turned meth cook, and Paul was his former student turned partner.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream in September 2019

Tuesday's trailer seems to show a scarred, shaggy haired Jesse in the immediate aftermath of his escape. We also see him dealing with the emotional fallout of his captivity and apparently preparing himself for revenge.

It hits Netflix on Oct. 11, so we don't have long to wait.

