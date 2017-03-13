Watch 'Breaking Bad' edited down into a 2-hour movie

"Breaking Bad," the story of a cancer-stricken chemistry teacher who turns to making crystal meth, ran for 62 episodes. If you haven't seen it, that may seem a little daunting. But there is a shorter way to experience the story. A two-hour, fan-edited version was posted on Vimeo last week.

The video comes from an account called "Breaking Bad - The Movie." The description reads: "It's not a fan-film, hitting the highlights of show in a homemade homage, but rather a re-imagining of the underlying concept itself, lending itself to full feature-length treatment."

The "film version" starts off pre-blue meth, quickly establishing Walter White's family life, sense of futility in his teaching work and his devastating inoperable cancer diagnosis. There isn't any time to waste, so you're treated to an extremely distilled version of the overall storyline from there.

This video is a fascinating exercise in what needs to be kept and what needs to be cut to still tell a tale. It's no replacement, however, for the depth and breadth achieved by the entire series, which ran on AMC from 2008-2013. Think of it more as a Cliffs Notes-style summary.

If you want to watch the video, you should hurry up. Sometimes these fan edits disappear off the internet despite fair-use claims from the creators.

