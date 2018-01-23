The iconic AMC show "Breaking Bad," considered by some critics the best TV show of all time, premiered 10 years ago this week. AMC Espana celebrated the anniversary with a side-scrolling video-game-style video racing through the show's five seasons in just over a minute. Walter White even performs a Mario Brothers jump.
The video's obviously full of spoilers if you haven't seen the show (but come on, it's been off the air since 2013). If you're a fan, it's a fun, full-speed-ahead reminder of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's methy masterpiece. Paul even gave the video a nod on Twitter.
From the bloody acid bath in the show's second episode to Gus Fring's uh, split personality, the video hits almost all of the highlights.
