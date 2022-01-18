Brave the cold in style with up to 60% off at Lands' End

Land's End

Winter is officially in full swing, which for most of the US means bundling up with layers upon layers every time you have to step out of your front door. But if the cold is still getting to you, maybe it's time to try out some new gear. If you're in the market for cozy new winter apparel, you're in luck: Rght now, Lands' End is having a huge sale with up to 60% off nearly everything sitewide. All you need is the promo code FROZEN, which will be applied automatically. You can shop the entire selection here:

There's a huge variety of gear and accessories to choose from. If your winter jacket is on its last legs, you can pick up a new one like this toasty , which is over $100 off right now. Or if you're just looking for something cozy to wear around the house or office, you could grab this for $19 off. Lands' End carries more than just cold weather gear, too. There's lots of other pieces on sale to help you spruce up your closet like this sleek and stylish , or this professional , both of which are over 40% off right now. This sale expires tomorrow night, Jan. 19, at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your orders in before then.