Brad Pitt replaces Tommy Wiseau in terrifying deepfake of The Room

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The Room is one of those indie movies that gained a cult following of fans who can't get enough of director/writer/actor Tommy Wiseau's crazy antics on screen.

The movie became so famous for being so bad it's good that actor/director James Franco made a hit movie all about the making of The Room called The Disaster Artist.

Now YouTube user Ctrl Shift Face has taken The Room to a whole other level by swapping out Wiseau as the character Johnny with Brad Pitt via a new deepfake video.

Deepfakes are video forgeries that make people appear to be doing or saying things they aren't. Deepfake software has made manipulated videos accessible and increasingly harder to detect as fake.

In this impressive deepfake video posted on Nov. 27, the Pitt version of Johnny visits the flower shop to buy a bouquet for his girlfriend.

When the shop owner says in the clip, "Hi Johnny, I didn't know it was you" the line seems extra relevant considering Pitt's face replaces Wiseau's mug.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The rest of the video shows more movie footage of The Room with Pitt as Johnny wooing his girlfriend with roses, complaining about his job, getting drunk and more.

It's downright bizarre to see Pitt's handsome face paired with Wiseau's oddly accented voice. But the video imagery is uncannily seamless.

This deepfake video was made using the computing cloud platform Paperspace, as well as DeepFaceLab software that utilizes machine learning to replace faces in videos.

Previously, Ctrl Shift Face has made other deepfake videos of Leonardo DiCaprio in No Country for Old Men and Elon Musk in 2001: A Space Odyssey.