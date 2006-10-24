BP opens hydrogen fueling station in Michigan

Hydrogen fuel cell cars still may be years away from the mainstream, but BP and DaimlerChrysler took another step toward the hydrogen economy yesterday by opening a dedicated hydrogen fueling station in southeast Michigan. The station, which will be used to fill up DCX fuel cell vehicles with hydrogen, is part of a Department of Energy field test of a hydrogen fueling infrastructure. According to H2stations.org, the Detroit area is already home to five operable hydrogen filling stations, with four more (in addition to the BP station) planned.

