BoxLunch BOGO: Buy one, get one 50% off on all things fandom for Cyber Week

BoxLunch/Screenshot by CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Cyber Monday has come to a close, but there are still some great online deals available for Cyber Week from various retailers. Right now BoxLunch, a store famous for specializing in all things fandom, . If you have a superfan in your life, now is a great time to find deals on , , , and more. The wide range of merchandise available for men, women and children from dozens of movies, shows and games make

You'll find everything from apparel, bedding and décor to action figures, games and more. Plus, BoxLunch is helping you get ready for the holiday season by offering free shipping with a purchase of $60 or more. If you want (though, with so many shipping delays this year, we recommend trying to get your orders in as quickly as you can). With so many great items to choose from, the buy one, get one 50% off sale at BoxLunch can help you find something for everyone on your shopping list (including you).