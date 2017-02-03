Alternative facts 'Bowling Green Massacre' mocked across Twitter

CNET

A made-up terrorist attack invoked by one of Donald Trump's key advisers is the top trending topic on Twitter this Friday.

Mockery of Kellyanne Conway is rolling across social media for her fabrication of the "Bowling Green Massacre" to justify the president's immigration ban. On Facebook, people are talking about an explosive tossed into a California restaurant on Thursday.

Social Cues is our look at what's trending on social media. Here's what people are talking about this Friday:

Bowling Green Massacre: Never forget the Bowling Green Massacre... that never happened. In a defense of President Trump's immigration ban, Kellyanne Conway pointed to the "Bowling Green Massacre." The trouble is, no such attack ever took place. On Twitter, people are slamming Trump's counselor for making up an atrocity to justify Trump's executive order. It was the top trending topic on Friday morning with more than 177,000 tweets mocking Conway for her "alternative facts." Conway took to Twitter on Friday morning to explain her slipup, saying she meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists."

Big Sean: The G.O.O.D. Music rapper is buzzing across Twitter after releasing his album "I Decided" on Friday. Fans are flocking to the album with positive reviews, with favorites like "No Favors" featuring Eminem and "Sacrifices" featuring Migos. "No Favors" was so popular that it clinched its own trending topic spot.

Dodd-Frank: President Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Friday pulling back the Dodd-Frank Act, signed in 2010 by Barack Obama as a safeguard against another Great Recession. Dodd-Frank is trending on Twitter, with people frustrated that the president is dismantling financial regulations designed to keep Wall Street in check.

The Cheesecake Factory: California police are searching for a man who tossed an explosive into a Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena on Thursday. No one was injured in the small explosion, according to Patch. The panic over the attack is trending on Facebook with growing concerns of a terrorist attack in the US.

South Park: The show's creators, Matt and Trey Parker, said they're going to back off making fun of Donald Trump because "satire has become reality." The show is trending on Facebook as people comment on the sad state of affairs when it's hard to tell the difference between comedy and tragedy.

