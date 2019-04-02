Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells on sale for $200 (save $100)

Bowflex

Dumbbells are the cornerstone of any good workout, as they can be used in a huge variety of exercises: arms, chest, shoulders, back, even legs. Of course, a full set of them can be costly, to say nothing of space-consuming.

Years ago I purchased Bowflex's awesome adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, and I've never looked back. They're ingenious: Just turn a dial and the weight instantly changes to anywhere from 5 to 52.5 pounds.

These normally sell for $299, but for a limited time, Amazon has the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $200.33, shipped free with Prime. That's after clipping an on-page coupon good for a $98.67 discount.

If stock runs out or that coupon doesn't appear for some reason, try Walmart: They also have the SelectTech 552 for $200.33 when you add it to your cart and choose in-store pickup.

Even at $200, this isn't exactly an impulse buy. But can you put a price on fitness? Countless studies have shown the importance of weight training, especially as you get older.

I've never regretted this investment, not for a second. And don't take my word for it: The user reviews at both Amazon and Walmart are overwhelmingly positive.

The last (and only) time the SelectTech 552 dipped to $200 was back in 2017. Needless to say, sales this good are extremely rare. Don't miss this one.

