Bowers and Wilkins' 600 Anniversary Edition looks better, promises improved sound

Laptops, phones and TVs are replaced by new models every year, but for some audio components like loudspeakers, the time between updates is closer to four or five years. Not so the Bowers and Wilkins 600 series. We last saw an update to those speakers in 2018, but just two years on, the company has a new model that it's calling the 25th anniversary model (referring to the first 6xx series).

The 600 Series Anniversary Edition, now the seventh iteration of the iconic speakers, comprises four new models -- two bookshelves, a floorstander and a center channel.

The Anniversary model retains the silver Continuum cone of the previous version but includes an upgraded crossover inherited from the recent 700 Series Signature line. The speakers are available in matte-black, matte-white, oak or a red cherry finish as a special order.

Bowers and Wilkins

Bowers and Wilkins says the speakers offer "greatly improved resolution and transparency" over the previous generation.

If I were to make a musical analogy, these appear to be a "remastered" version of the existing 606 S2 and not a remix or re-imagining like the Elac Uni-Fi 2.0 that was announced recently. At $900 for the 606 S2 these are pricey as an entry-level speaker, and it would be great to see the company revisit its earlier 300 series to offer fans a more affordable option.

The lineup includes:

603 S2 Anniversary Edition floorstander -- $2,000 per pair

Decoupled double dome aluminum tweeter, 6-inch FST Continuum Cone midrange driver, plus two 165mm (6.5-inch) paper-cone bass drivers.

606 S2 Anniversary Edition bookshelf -- $900 per pair

Decoupled double dome aluminum tweeter technology with a 6.5-inch Continuum Cone mid/bass driver.

607 S2 Anniversary Edition -- $700 per pair

Compact stand-mount or bookshelf speaker offering outstanding bass response and insight from its main 130mm (5-inch) Continuum Cone mid/bass driver.

HTM6 S2 Anniversary Edition center speaker -- $800

Decoupled Double Dome tweeter plus dual 130mm (5-inch) Continuum Cone mid/bass drivers.

600 Series Anniversary Edition Theatre -- $4,300

5.1 speaker package featuring 603 S2, 607 S2, HTM6 S2 Anniversary Edition plus the ASW610 active subwoofer.