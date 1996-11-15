Boundless wrestles NCs

Boundless Technologies , a wholly-owned subsidiary of SunRiver Corporation (SRVC) , today announced it will use the StrongARM RISC microprocessor in the next generation of its network computers.

Boundless says the new line of network computers will perform Java-based operations between five and ten times faster than current Boundless network computer models. The StrongARM microprocessor is available in clock speeds ranging from 100 to 233 MHz.

Boundless will be demonstrating its second-generation network computers to partners and customers later this year. The new models are expected to be available in the first half of 1997.

Designed for corporate use, the new network computers will provide multiuser access to data and applications running on Windows, Unix, and IBM-based legacy systems as well as the Internet and corporate intranets.

Just this August, Boundless changed its name from SunRiver and rolled out its first line of three network computers, including models that support advanced multimedia capabilities, such as digital video, audio, and telephony.