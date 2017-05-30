Donald Trump's botched tweet sparks the internet's latest meme

President Donald Trump botched a tweet on Tuesday night, and Twitter is loving it.

Enlarge Image Twitter screenshot by Daniel Van Boom/CNET

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe," read the tweet. At the time of writing, it's been up for a full 55 minutes, has over 40,000 retweets and #covfefe is the top trending hashtag worldwide. Tweeters around the globe have been having fun with Trump's social media goof. Lots of fun.

People on twitter trying to figure out #covfefe 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Gg1pnwLh3T — Michael (@OKCYanni) May 31, 2017

$10 says it's the nuclear codes #covfefe — Clea DuVall (@cleaduvall) May 31, 2017

. C

D O N N I E

V

F

B E N G H A Z I

F

P E E — 🔥 Chris Duckett 🔥 (@dobes) May 31, 2017

As you can see, some are trying to get to the bottom of what "covfefe" means, and others are just bemused the tweet continues to stay up. And some enterprising internet denizens are hoping to capitalise on the hubbub.

Trump has quickly become known as the tweeting president, often taking to the platform to address the news item of the day and/or slam what he deems to be #FakeNews. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has commented on the president's Twitter use, saying Trump's tweets are "really important" for accountability's sake. Twitter executives have said the platform's recent spike to 328 million users overall is due to its increasing political presence, and they've specifically mentioned a Trump bump.