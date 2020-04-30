Bose's top noise-canceling headphones (and more) are on sale

Deal Savings Price







Bose is having another little sale and some of the deals are pretty decent. At the top of the list is the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which usually retails for $400. You can get it as low as $300 for the white color while the black and silver editions are $350 or $50 off. Here's the list of highlighted Bose deals.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is Bose's latest noise-canceling headphone and it's great for working from home, with excellent sound for music listening and top-notch performance for call making. The Arctic White version is as low as $300 on Amazon. Read CNET's review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's SoundLink Micro, one of our favorite pocket Bluetooth speakers, is on sale for $79, or $20 off. Its low price is $69. Read our Bose SoundLink Micro review.

Bose Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is on sale for as low as $239 for the rose gold color version on Amazon, which is right around its low price for that color. Other colors are $300, or $50 off. Worth noting: Bose's newer Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, also on sale (see above), perform better, particularly for making calls. But the QuietComfort 35 IIs are arguably more slightly comfortable. Read CNET's review.

Bose We've seen this sale before. Bose's SoundSport Free true wireless headphones (Ultraviolet version) are $60 off, or $139. Note that Bose is expected to release new true wireless earphones in 2020. The Earbuds 500 were supposed to be released last year but are now due to arrive before the holiday shopping season. Read CNET's review. .

Bose This is the larger of Bose's Wi-Fi multiroom-audio speakers (it also has Bluetooth connectivity and support for Amazon Alexa). It's not a great deal at its list price of $400, but it's more enticing at $299, or $100 off. Read the CNET first take. Read more.