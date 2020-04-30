CNET también está disponible en español.

Bose's top noise-canceling headphones (and more) are on sale

The Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker, QuietComfort 35 II and SoundSport Free headphones are among the products being discounted.

Bose is having another little sale and some of the deals are pretty decent. At the top of the list is the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which usually retails for $400. You can get it as low as $300 for the white color while the black and silver editions are $350 or $50 off. Here's the list of highlighted Bose deals.

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones

$100 off in Arctic White, $50 off in other colors
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is Bose's latest noise-canceling headphone and it's great for working from home, with excellent sound for music listening and top-notch performance for call making. The Arctic White version is as low as $300 on Amazon. Read CNET's review.

$300 at Amazon

Bose SoundLink Micro

$20 off
Sarah Tew/CNET

Bose's SoundLink Micro, one of our favorite pocket Bluetooth speakers, is on sale for $79, or $20 off. Its low price is $69. Read our Bose SoundLink Micro review.

$79 at Walmart
$80 at Crutchfield
$90 at HP

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones

$110 off Rose Gold, $50 off other colors
Bose

Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is on sale for as low as $239 for the rose gold color version on Amazon, which is right around its low price for that color. Other colors are $300, or $50 off. Worth noting: Bose's newer Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, also on sale (see above), perform better, particularly for making calls. But the QuietComfort 35 IIs are arguably more slightly comfortable. Read CNET's review.

$239 at Amazon

Bose Soundsport Free

$60 off Ultraviolet edition
Bose

We've seen this sale before. Bose's SoundSport Free true wireless headphones (Ultraviolet version) are $60 off, or $139. Note that Bose is expected to release new true wireless earphones in 2020. The Earbuds 500 were supposed to be released last year but are now due to arrive before the holiday shopping season. Read CNET's review.

$139 at Amazon

Bose Home Speaker 500

$100 off
Bose

This is the larger of Bose's Wi-Fi multiroom-audio speakers (it also has Bluetooth connectivity and support for Amazon Alexa). It's not a great deal at its list price of $400, but it's more enticing at $299, or $100 off. Read the CNET first take. Read more.

$299 at Walmart
$299 at Crutchfield
$299 at HP

Bose Home Speaker 300

$60 off
Sarah Tew/CNET

The smaller Home Speaker 300 -- also a Wi-Fi multiroom-audio speaker -- is $199, or $60 off. Read our Bose Home Speaker 300 review.

$199 at Walmart
$259 at HP
$199 at Crutchfield