Once upon a time Bose's SoundLink Mini II Bluetooth speaker was one of the most popular mini wireless speakers out there. But with the arrival of Bose's new SoundLink Revolve and Revolve Plus speakers, it seems a bit passé. Still, it's a good speaker, and with Bose, Best Buy and Amazon discounting it to $130 for the day, it's worth considering.

Note: $130 is the lowest price we've seen for the speaker to date -- it's usually $180.