Bose's new AirPods competitors ship Sept. 29

Bose's long-awaited next-generation true wireless earbuds finally have an official shipping date. Leaked in a video a few days ago, the active noise-canceling ($280, £250) are now available for preorder along with the new ($180, £180). Both will ship on Sept. 29. We're awaiting Australian pricing.

Bose, which also released new Frames audio sunglasses today, announced two new true wireless models last year. The Earbuds 500 -- now called the Sports Earbuds -- were previewed way back in June of last year and supposed to ship in 2019, but got pushed to 2020. The QuietComfort Earbuds, formerly known as the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700, weren't scheduled to ship until this year, but Bose fans were hoping both new earbuds would ship earlier in 2020 as several competing models hit the market.

Bose touts the QuietComfort Earbuds' noise canceling as the "world's most effective" and "breakthrough acoustic innovations" lead to "crisp, clear audio and deep rich bass." There's a custom-designed microphone array for "clear" calls, up to six hours of battery life (an hour better than Apple's AirPods Pro) and the buds are sweat- and weather-resistant, with a splash-resistant IPX4 rating, the same as the AirPods Pro. Also, you get two extra charges from the case, which offers wireless and USB-C charging, and there's a quick-charge feature that gives you two hours of battery life from a 15-minute charge.

They come in black or white and are equipped with a new version of Bose's StayHear ear tips (they're called StayHear Max), which are very comfortable and should keep the buds securely in your ears. The noise canceling is adjustable and a transparency mode allows ambient sound into your ears so you can have conversations while still wearing the buds. Both earbuds have touch controls.

Bose says the Sport Earbuds are a little smaller and lighter than QuietComfort Earbuds. They also feature IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance but their battery life is rated at five hours -- instead of six -- with two extra charges from the case (it also has wireless charging). Some people may be disappointed with those numbers, considering earbuds like Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus offer double the battery life for less money.

While the QuietComfort Earbuds are pretty pricey, costing $30 more than the AirPods Pro, they should deliver better sound and noise canceling. Like the Sony WF-1000XM3, they will stick out from your ears, but a lot of people like the way the StayHear tips feel and are willing to give up some subtlety for their comfortable fit. One of the complaints about the original Bose SoundSport Free earbuds was that they were too bulky; Bose seems to have trimmed these new models down somewhat.

I'll let you know just how good they sound -- and how good their noise canceling is in the case of the QuietComfort Earbuds -- as soon as I get my hands on the earbuds. Hopefully, with Bose spending all these extra months developing them, they'll be worth the wait.