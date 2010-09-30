Bose VisionWave is sweetest-sounding sort-of TV

Meet the new Bose, not the same as the old Bose. The high-end audio specialist has unveiled VisionWave, its first TV.

Except it isn't really a TV. Let us explain: the VisionWave lacks a TV tuner. It's a 45-inch, CCFL-backlit high-definition LCD screen packed with speakers. The subwoofers are arranged in an M shape, with three mid-range speakers on either side and one in the middle.

Instead of a tuner, you hook up your set-top box, games console, Blu-ray player, iPod dock or a range of sources to a separate box, and plug that into the screen. The system is then controlled with the minimal Bose Click Pad remote control and its touchpad.

The VisionWave arrives in October and will cost a hefty £6,000. Credible cut-down alternative to a full home cinema set-up, or just an overpriced monitor? Thoughts in the comments, nerds!