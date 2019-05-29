Bose unveils new Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 to replace QuietComfort 35

Enlarge Image Bose

This morning Bose quietly updated its website with new products. These included the long-awaited successor to its popular QuietComfort 35 -- the $400 Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. There's also two new sets of totally wireless earphones, one of which is noise cancelling, the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700.

The Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 is available for preorder now and will cost $400 or £350. Australian pricing isn't yet available but the UK price converts to about AU$640. Of the two new totally wireless models, the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 500 (no noise-cancelling) is listed as "anticipated" to launch in late 2019 while the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 is slated for a 2020 launch.

Bose says the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are "much more than a product refresh." And that's not surprising given that it's dropped the QuietComfort brand name and completely redesigned the headphones.

"After years of development, we're thrilled to introduce Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700," its website states. "They're much more than a product refresh -- they're a defining moment in headphone evolution. Smarter and more capable than anything we've ever done before, you're about to see how Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 will become an indispensable tool for surviving our ever-increasingly hypermobile world."

The company says the headphones are "packed with evolved noise-cancelling functionality, an unrivalled microphone system, and intuitive touch controls." They're also enabled with Bose AR, the the company's audio augmented reality platform. Both the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 500 and 700 will also support Bose AR. (Both new true wireless models appear to be more compact than the company's current SoundSport Free true wireless earphones).

Here's a quick look at the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 key specs, according to Bose. It's unclear yet whether they'll charge via Micro USB or USB-C. Hopefully the latter.

Weight: 254g

Bluetooth range: Up to 33 ft (10 m)

Battery charging time: Up to 2.5 hours

Quick charge time: 15 min for 3.5 hours

Battery life: Up to 20 hours

Price: $400

Shipping date: TBD

