Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless headphone deal: $189 shipped

Sarah Tew/CNET

Feeling splurgy? Maybe it's time to indulge yourself in the premium headphones you've always wanted. Bose makes some of the best -- and some of CNET's favorites -- and right now there's a notable deal on an oldie-but-goodie. (Really an oldie-but-greatie.)

Read more: Best Prime Day headphones deals so far: Amazon's new Echo Buds $40 off, discounts on Anker and Jabra noise canceling

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Cheapskate readers can get the . Apply promo code CHEAPSKATE8 at checkout to knock $8 off that price, effectively negating the $8 shipping charge. (This comes from SideDeal. If you happen to have a membership at that store, you already get free shipping, meaning your final price will be $181.)

These headphones were a few bucks cheaper the last time I wrote about them, but they were refurbished. Some folks don't dig that option, especially when it comes to something that sits on your ears.

What's the big deal about these Boses? For that I'll turn you over to David Carnoy's Bose QuietComfort 35 II review. Spoiler alert: He loved them. Great sound, great comfort, great features and superb active noise canceling.

Of course, don't forget the newer Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which Carnoy found to sound a touch better than the QC35s. Still, unless you're a serious audiophile with oodles of cash to burn, I suspect you'll be perfectly happy with the QC35 model -- and definitely happier with the price.

Your thoughts?

Read more: Best cheap wireless noise-canceling headphones under $100 for 2021

Now playing: Watch this: Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is a touch better with Google...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.