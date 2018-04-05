Back in November Bose did something unusual -- for Bose, anyway. To get feedback on a new product it was creating, in-ear wireless headphones called Noise-Masking Sleepbuds, it presold "prototypes" by way of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

"They're tiny, comfortable and replace the sounds of busy city streets, noisy neighbors or a snoring partner with soothing sounds to help you fall asleep -- and stay asleep," Bose said. "By crowd-sourcing real feedback from real people like you, who are living the problem, we can work together to ensure we're delivering on our promise."

Enlarge Image Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Sleepbuds -- one of a new wave of augmented hearing and "hearable" devices that do more than improve sound -- are due to hit stores later this year for $249, but Bose was offering several tiers of early-bird pricing with a limited supply of units available (the lowest, $150 tier sold out very quickly). Nearly 3,000 people got in on the deal and Bose raised $450,000.

The prototypes were estimated to ship to backers in February. Like many crowdfunding campaigns, the date slipped. But after a near two-month delay, the prototypes shipped out to backers in the last few days.

A CNET reader tipped us off to the fact that the Sleepbuds were officially out in the wild.

"Now that the Indiegogo Bose Sleepbuds have been sent out, several people have begun selling them for a kinda big markup," the email message read. "Some are at over $800 with shipping."

Enlarge Image Bose

I promptly dug up a handful of Sleepbuds listings on eBay, confirming what the reader said. But before you buy one, you should stop and consider this.

While Bose said it was selling "prototypes," that's not really true. As you can see from the picture, what backers got looks like a final production unit, complete with sealed packaging. And it is. Except for one small technical snafu: Bose couldn't get the firmware completed that enables you to swap new sounds in once Bose makes them available.

"We're working on it now, but it's not as simple as sending you all a firmware update," an update note on the Indiegogo campaign page reads. "This particular firmware needs to be written to the on-board flash memory, which can only be done during manufacturing. This means that the units we're shipping you will never have this functionality. I know, this sucks. We didn't want to hold up shipping to you for an indeterminate amount of time until this is fixed."

To make things right, Bose has promised to replace for free every prototype with final shipping units once they become available. Whether or not it will replace a unit that's been resold on eBay is unclear. Bose said it would get back to us with a response and we'll add it as soon as it does.

Bose SoundSport Free review: CNET's full review of Bose's answer to the Apple AirPods

Hearing aids are getting smarter: The next generation of "hearable" devices do more than improve sound.