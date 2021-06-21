Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are $150 off for Prime Day

Deal Savings Price





Amazon Prime Day 2021

Bose is once again discounting its top noise-canceling headphone for Prime Day. The Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which usually retail for around $379 (after starting out at $400), can be had for $229 in the "soapstone" color. That's a new low and an exclusive Prime Day deal. Meanwhile, the black and silver editions are down to $300.

You do need to be a Prime member to get these discounts. And note that for Prime Day there are also a couple of decent deals on Bose Bluetooth speakers. They are first-gen Revolve models, but the Revolve Series 2 speakers only offer marginal improvements.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones were released in June 2019, so an upgrade could certainly be in the works. Read our Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review.

Read more: Best Prime Day headphone deals

Sarah Tew/CNET This is Bose's current flagship noise-canceling headphone and it's great for working from home, with excellent sound for music listening and top-notch performance for call making. The Soapstone version is $229 for Prime Day. Read CNET's review.

Read more: Best noise-canceling headphones for 2021

Bose Bose's first-generation Revolve Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $70 off. Bose recently released the second-gen version of the speaker that offers some small improvements, including slightly better battery life and better water resistance (with dust proofing).

Sarah Tew/CNET The first-generation version of Bose's lantern-like Bluetooth speaker, the Revolve Plus is on sale for $120 off. Like the Revolve, Bose recently updated this model. The new version has slightly better battery life and better water resistance (with dust proofing).