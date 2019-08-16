Bose is having a little sale

A bunch of Bose products, including headphones and speakers, are being discounted at a variety of online retailers. The savings aren't huge, but a few deals are worth highlighting.
Bose's SoundLink Micro, one of our favorite pocket Bluetooth speakers is on sale for $79 or $20 off. We've seen it for as low as $70 on Black Friday, but 20% off isn't bad.
Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is on sale for $299 (including the limited-edition rose gold color). That's not surprising considering Bose's new Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are available. As I've said before, while $400 is certainly expensive for a headphone -- some might argue too expensive -- most people would seemingly prefer to pay $50 more for the latest and greatest from Bose and ignore the old model unless it was priced significantly lower. I think the new model performs better, particularly for making calls.
Finally, Bose's SoundSport Free true wireless headphones (in all colors) are $20 off or $180. Bose was expected to release new true wireless earphones in 2019 -- the Earbuds 500 -- but their release date has been pushed back to 2020.
