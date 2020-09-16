CNET también está disponible en español.

Bose introduces its first gaming headset

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset is now available for preorder.

Bose has made its first gaming headset.

Bose on Wednesday announced the arrival of its first gaming and lifestyle headset. The Bluetooth-capable QuietComfort 35 II is universally compatible with all gaming systems and boasts up to 40 hours of wired gaming, and up to 20 hours of on-the-go listening. 

The headset, with noise-canceling earphones and a noise-rejecting microphone, is also compatible with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, and comes with an optional PC desktop controller.

The company took to Twitter to unveil the headset. 

The QuietComfort 35 II is currently available for preorder on Bose's site and costs $330 with a 90-day "risk-free" trial period. 

