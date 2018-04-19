Bose headphone deal: SoundTrue Ultra for $60 at Best Buy

Wired headphones are a bit passe at this point, but I thought it worth pointing out that Best Buy has Bose's SoundTrue Ultra (iOS version) in-ear headphones on sale for $60. That's $70 off their $130 list price. The Android version is listed as no longer available.
The Ultra is one of my favorite in-ear headphones because it's both comfortable to wear and sounds excellent. Steve Guttenberg, who writes CNET's Audiophiliac column, agrees, saying "it's highly recommended to audiophiles" and "anyone who finds in-ears uncomfortable."
Not everybody feels the same way. Many fans of Bose's earlier in-ear headphones, which had a semi-open design, took issue with the noise-isolating design and felt the SoundTrue Ultra had too much cord noise for their tastes. And some complained about hearing their footsteps as they walked. If you're not used to a noise-isolating design, I can see how this might be a problem -- but it wasn't for me.
For its part, Bose is selling both the iOS and Android versions of the SoundTrue Ultra for $80 in its online store. I asked Bose whether it's phasing out the headphone -- it quite possibly is -- but I didn't immediately hear back from a PR rep.
