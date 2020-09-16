Bose enters gaming market with QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset

Bose

Bose's QuietComfort 35 II headphones are among the most comfortable noise-canceling headphones ever made, so it's not surprising that Bose has converted them into a gaming headset, with the addition of a "noise-rejecting" boom microphone and PC desktop controller. What is a little surprising is that Bose didn't make its new sooner as a lot of other audio companies have already jumped into the booming esports market. It's available for preorder now for or $30 more than the list price of standard QuietComfort 35 II headphones. (There's no word yet on UK and Australian pricing or when the headset will be released in those countries).

Bose calls it its "first 2-in-1 gaming and lifestyle headset" and you can use it as a Bluetooth headphone just as you would the QuietComfort 35 II. The boom microphone is removable, but with a lot of people working from home, it would also come in handy for making cell-phone calls and video conferencing.

Read more: Best PS4 gaming headset for 2020

You can use the headphone as a wired headset with PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PCs and wirelessly with PCs, smartphones and tablets. However, most people prefer to play in wired mode to avoid any audio lag with Bluetooth on PCs.

The desktop controller allows you to lower or raise the master volume and cycle through four levels of mic monitoring, which lets you "self-regulate the sound of your own voice," Bose says, "and avoid shouting at your teammates."

Enlarge Image Bose

The headphones offer 40 hours of battery life in wired gaming mode and up to 20 hours in wireless mode. 15 minutes of quick-charge gives you up to 5 hours more for wired gaming and up to 2.5 hours more of wireless listening.

$330 is a lot to pay for a gaming headset but the idea here is that the QuietComfort 35 II can do double-duty as your everyday headphone (the newer Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are Bose's current flagship noise-canceling headphones). Alas, Bose says that it currently has no plans to release the microphone and desktop controllers accessories, allowing current QuietComfort 35 and 35 II owners to convert their headphones into gaming headsets. Other headphone companies, like V-Moda, sell a for PC gamers.

Updated after original publication with more analysis and context.